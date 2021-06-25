I just would like to suggest that the folks who want to ban the teaching of CRT in schools do a little bit of research so they don't waste their time.
If they were to succeed in banning CRT, it would not stop the schools from teaching about diversity, inclusiveness, equity and our history of race relations. CRT is an abstract theory developed by law students, not the purview of third-grade civics class. Most primary school teachers had not even heard of CRT until angry parents demanded it be banned.
If people want to stop teaching about diversity, inclusiveness and history, they will need to be open about what they want and openly fight to ban those things.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
