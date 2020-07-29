Congratulations to Superintendent Younce for your outstanding lesson in teaching methodology. Most people know that "learning by doing" is the most effective way to teach both kids and adults.
In our Rutland AARP TaxAide training, the IRS refers to it as "process learning;" discussing tax software is one thing, sitting down and doing real tax returns using that same software is where the rubber hits the road. Same goes for "One nation under God with liberty and justice for all." Nice words in the Pledge of Allegiance, but mere jaw-flapping until someone capitalizes "FOR ALL" and does something about it. You have done that, Mr. Younce; you have taught Mill River kids what it is they recite before class starts each school day.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident — that all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, and among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Please note the first one listed by America's founders in the Declaration of Independence — life. That means no knees on other people's necks for 8+ minutes just because they have skin pigment and you don't.
Every Catholic pope since Leo XIII in 1892 has reminded us there is no peace on earth ("Pacem in Terris") without justice. Our "Make America (White) Again" president can send all the brownshirts he wants to foment violence; but until someone works on justice, peace is not going to happen. When governors and mayors say "stay out," real leaders stay out. Who needs Nazi "theater" as a cover-up for botched pandemic response?
Once again, Mr. Younce, thanks for your leadership on behalf of our kids.
Phil Stephan
Clarendon
