Can't find a plumber or electrician? People are saying tech centers are the way to go to replace the elders who are retiring. But these tech centers have been around for a long time. Businesses say, when they hire someone from one of those, they still have to train them. Have you ever looked at one of those manuals? In the "old days," a young person was apprenticed to an older person to learn a trade — that seems to have worked out much better in the long run.
Sandra Bettis
