I was the first girl to play soccer for my high school. There were three of us on the team. I just happened to be the first one the coach put in the game and gave me a place in history. But I’m sure I am the only one who remembers that because it was not documented, and I'm sure it has been forgotten in the decades since.
However, I did play with mostly boys — not just on my own team but opposing teams. I seem to recall only one other team that had one girl on it. No one cried how unfair it was for girls and boys playing together. And maybe there were even some trans kids on the teams.
Were the boys better than I was? Some were. Some were not. Some of the boys were even smaller than I was since they hadn’t matured yet. But playing with and against people who are better than you are makes you a better player.
If your team was playing against a team with a trans kid on it, and if your team were to lose, it didn’t lose because of the trans kid. It was because their team played better than your team.
Playing sports in high school shouldn’t be cutthroat. It should be a learning experience — teamwork, camaraderie, sportsmanship and, of course, playing by the rules should be the focus. Part of that is learning how to lose. So, let’s let all kids play to learn those lessons.
