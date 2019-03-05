In order for today’s youth to be better trained and efficient workers, local businesses need to be willing to approach training in a different way. Teenagers need to be trained with hands-on material. We think we know too much about technology and are able to quickly move through this type of training without really learning much.
Technology isn’t helping teens with work ethic, showing up on time, and initiative. Parents and community used to teach these things but now business needs to help teenagers understand and learn how to be “good workers,” in addition to trained laborers.
Jerome Webster
Rutland
