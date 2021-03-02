Last month's winner of the Golden Plunger Award is Texas Sen. Ted "I am for the people" Cruz.
While his state of Texas was experiencing some of the coldest weather in years, millions were without power and heat, and having to boil water, Ted flew to Cancun with his family.
When he was called out for his little junket, unable to find a way to blame the Democrats, he blamed his daughters saying, "They wanted this vacation." No surprise, he left his dog at home in the unheated house.
But good old Ted changed his plans and flew back to Texas the next day. What a guy that Ted is. Use your Golden Plunger with pride, Ted.
Charlie Tatro
Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.