Every bit of the criticism being heaped on the Republicans in the Tennessee House of Representatives is jolly well deserved. The firestorm across this country that they have created by expelling two Black legislators under the guise of concocted bad manners and disruption is waking even more people to the threats against democracy that exist on the surface in this country waiting to take hold at any opportune moment.
And in the words of Gloria Johnson, who was spared expulsion by one vote, it "might have something to do with skin color." Thank you for your honesty, Gloria.
