Terenzini won’t seek reelection
Since 2005, I have had the honor and privilege of serving my community through a multitude of public offices. Giving back, leading with an approach to common sense, and caring for the well-being of my neighbors has always been at the center of my political motivations. I have always believed in finding compromise and working with everyone, even during times of great disagreement. The political party someone belongs to matters very little to me when trying to strike a compromise that works well for all Vermonters. Democracy works best when egos are set aside and people put party politics in the rearview mirror. My voting record in the Senate is evidence of my commitment to working across the aisle on many important issues we have faced, but never wavering from my values.
Serving in the Vermont State Senate has truly been a dream come true for me. With a heavy heart, I announce I will not be seeking reelection at this time.
Life is full of choices. Being the best husband and father I can be has to remain my No. 1 priority. This is not a “good-bye” to public service, but a new season to take care of the responsibilities and loved ones I have been blessed with. I hope to serve my constituents again one day in the Senate, a position I have truly loved.
During the upcoming campaign, I will do my part to support like-minded candidates who will serve with a humble attitude and commitment to a common-sense approach to state government.
Vermont isn’t perfect, but it’s the state we all love and call home. I hope that, during my one term in the Senate, I was able to make our county and state a better place to live, work and play.
With gratitude,
Sen. Joshua C. Terenzini
Rutland Town
