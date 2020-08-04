The Rutland County Free Clinic would like to make the public aware of the generosity of Dr. William McDonald.
When Dr. McDonald closed his Rutland practice and began to liquidate the contents of his office, the Free Clinic was contacted and invited to visit his practice and take whatever items we could use. The Free Clinic was able to obtain basic office supplies, furniture, dental tools and equipment.
A donation such as this is a rare occurrence and will support the ongoing dental services provided by the Free Clinic for some time.
As Rutland County Free Clinic Executive Director, I would like to thank Dr. McDonald for his thoughtful donation.
Tia Poalino
Park Street Healthshare Inc. dba Rutland Free Clinic
