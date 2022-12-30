A very big thank-you to the volunteers at the Elks Lodge for sponsoring a very successful 2022 annual ARC-Rutland Area Holiday Dance with more than 100 members and their families in attendance on Dec. 18.
A very special thanks to Brian Gaura, of the Elks, for organizing everything and cooking for this dance. The Elks once again came through with a wonderful meal of pasta, meatballs and salad for the event, served buffet style by Elks volunteers.
Santa appeared bearing gifts and hugs to many. Members also enjoyed raffled door prizes. Dancing was provided by DJ Cheri McDermott, and dancers closed the house with many favorites.
The ARC board of directors, staff and members are grateful for the generosity, kindness and commitment of the Elks Lodge for sponsoring this event. This was the first year the holiday dance was held in person since 2019. With much appreciation,
The author is executive director, ARC–Rutland Area Inc.
