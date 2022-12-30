A very big thank-you to the volunteers at the Elks Lodge for sponsoring a very successful 2022 annual ARC-Rutland Area Holiday Dance with more than 100 members and their families in attendance on Dec. 18.

A very special thanks to Brian Gaura, of the Elks, for organizing everything and cooking for this dance. The Elks once again came through with a wonderful meal of pasta, meatballs and salad for the event, served buffet style by Elks volunteers.

