Castleton Community Seniors Inc. extends a sincere thank you to the residents of Castleton, Fair Haven and Hubbardton who approved the Community Center appropriations for 2020-21. Your support validates a “spirit of community” that must exist in order to provide important programs and services for those most in need.
Our elderly and disabled transportation program, Seniors Meals program and Wellness Center classes help older adults maintain their independence and stay as physically and mentally healthy as possible. More than 100 scheduled activities each month provide all members of the community the opportunity to learn, socialize and stay healthy.
The center is supported through town appropriations, donations, grants and the hard work of our members and volunteers. We are grateful to all who support our mission of service.
Jo Ann Riley
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.