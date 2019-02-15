The hubbub of the holidays may be over, but the warm feelings they generate continue on.
This year, through the incredible generosity of our community, over 125 children involved with the Department for Children and Families in the Rutland area were able to enjoy a more festive celebration than they may have had otherwise. Everything from candy to clothing, from boot to bicycles, were donated, all wrapped and ready to be delivered. Special thanks to Alex and Elizabeth Grimes and Tatum's Totes, United Way of Rutland County and Ted Arbo, Rutland Regional Medical Center, and numerous individuals and families who gave of their time to make someone else's day a little brighter.
This is just another example of why Rutland is the best place to live, work and play. Here's to a happy and healthy 2019.
Lynne Klamm
Foster Parent Support
Rutland Family Services
