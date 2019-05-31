Many thanks to the Parade Committee of the 55th Loyalty Day Parade — Sam Gorruso, Gerry Garrow, Dick Blongy, Jim Mills, Shella Mills, Tony and Donna Manfredi, Teresa Pitts, Micky Young, Bill Gillam — for all the hours they put in since February; without these volunteers, the parade would not be as great as it is.
Thanks to the parade section and setup workers on Sunday who lined up the units — Shella Mills, Mark Lackey, Tony & Donna Manfredi, Teresa Pitts, Bill Gillam, Brian Fogg.
A big thanks to Central Vermont Motorcycles for the use of the side-by-side wheelers, and the drivers, Howard and Nancy Lear, Angie Bizon, Ed and Sharri Warner, Brian Gillam and Brian Fogg.
Thanks to the VFW Post 648 Auxiliary and all their helpers for their great buffet luncheon.
Thanks to the VFW bartenders, Tracy Townsend and Michelle Moyer, for a great job behind the bar.
To Sam’s Good News, The Mountain Times, Rutland Herald, local radio stations WSYB 1380, 94-5 The Drive, Cat Country, WJJR, Mix 98.1 and Z97.1, and PEGTV for all their help promoting the parade, thank you very much.
To the Rutland Department of Public Works for setting up the streets and for the use of the reviewing stand, and to the Rutland Police Department for all they do to help us to make this a safe parade.
Thanks to all our people who donated vehicles — George Pratt, Brian McDermitt, Tim Collins, Alderman’s Chevrolet, Formula Ford, drivers George Pratt, Brian McDermitt, Tim Collins.
VFW Post 648 Rutland wants to give a great big thanks to all units who attend the Loyalty Day Parade and all the people who attend and support the parade every year. You all are the ones who make this Loyalty Day Parade an enjoyable event. We had around 120 vehicles and about 1,100 people in the parade this year.
Winners of the High School Band Competition: 1. Mill River Union High School; 2. Rutland High School; 3. Rutland Town School; 4. Proctor High School.
We hope that all the school bands and our judges — John Socinski, Henry Socinski, John Sabataso, Glen Giles — will join us on the next Loyalty Day Parade Sunday, May 3, 2020. So, mark your calendars now.
God bless you all. Thank you,
Donna Manfredi and Shella Mills
VFW Loyalty Day Parade chairpersons
