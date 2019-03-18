Rutland Mental Health Services extends its gratitude to the voters in all 28 towns in Rutland County who generously approved support of the agency through town giving.
It is heartening that in every town and city where RMHS was considered, people voiced their financial support to help the most vulnerable in their communities through the services of RMHS. Our programs serve more than 3,200 people each year throughout Rutland County, including over 1,000 children. From the very young to the very old, from services to help children and families stay together to emergency mental health crisis supports around the clock, RMHS is committed to improving the health of Rutland County residents and their families living with mental illness, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders.
Thank you for voting in support of the essential community services provided by Rutland Mental Health Services. We are grateful for your confidence in RMHS and are committed to being there whenever you need us.
Dick Courcelle
Chief Executive Officer
Community Care Network, Rutland Mental Health Services
