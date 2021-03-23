Thank you for putting names and stories to the remarkable work in Rutland County which has organized the delivery of vaccines to our residents so we can return to normalcy. Our people, our businesses, our economy and our future are strong thanks to the astonishingly hard work and leadership of people like Dr. Reynolds and Renee Bousquet and their staff. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Patti Lancaster
Rutland
