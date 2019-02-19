We at the Rutland VA clinic would like to thank all the school children who sent valentines to our veterans. You put a smile on their faces. They loved the beautiful cards and wonderful sentiments.
We, the staff, were impressed with how creative you all were. Thank you for brightening up this Valentine's Day for our veterans.
Peggy Stattel
Proctor
