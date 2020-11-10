I want to take a minute to thank the voters of Rutland City for your overwhelming support for Article 1 on the ballot on Tuesday to purchase the Community Center and adjacent fields at the former campus at the College of St. Joseph. This facility will not only enhance recreational opportunities for city residents, but will provide a real Community Center and gathering place for folks of all ages.
The future is bright for our great city, and this positive vote will provide yet another reason for potential residents to look at possibly moving and establishing residency here in Rutland. We all agree we need to increase our population and do everything we can to retain our younger folks.
This is just another piece of the puzzle in our strategy to grow Rutland City, and one that will be with us for decades to come.
Dave Allaire
Rutland
The writer is the mayor of Rutland.
