On behalf of Boy Scout Troops 105/120, we all would like to thank the community of Rutland City and surrounding areas for its yearly support of our troop’s fundraisers. Our main fundraiser is our annual Christmas Tree Pickup. Community members contact our troop and arrange for us to pick up Christmas trees.
We have received many generous donations from community members, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them. The money we receive is put towards the boys who need help with summer camp and to pay for our badges. Also, we would also like to thank Erik Carrara for helping us with the Christmas Tree Pickup, for chipping up the trees that we pick up. The wood chips will be used for many uses around the community.
Coleton Lapham
Rutland
