Black River Good Neighbor Services thanks all of our friends and neighbors who recently donated to and attended the annual Stick Season Social. We held the event at Sam’s Steakhouse in Ludlow on a Saturday evening and the outpouring of support was tremendous.
There were well over 100 items donated to the silent auction and raffle, and seven local businesses sponsored the event. To that, add the 120 people who attended and who enjoyed a fabulous dinner and evening of socializing with friends and neighbors.
The staff, volunteers and clients of BRGNS thank everyone for making this evening a rousing success. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the various programs of BRGNS, including provision of food and heat during the coming winter months.
Peter LaBelle
BRGNS director
Ludlow
