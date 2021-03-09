I often say the foundation of a great community is only as strong as how we treat our most vulnerable. On behalf of BROC Community Action, thank you for voting for our ballot requests on Town Meeting Day. This great community showed again how strong our foundation is.
Tom Donahue
Rutland
The writer is the CEO of BROC.
