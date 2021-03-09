Thank you to the voters of Rutland Town for having the confidence in me to serve as a commissioner on our School Board. I am very humbled by the support from the Rutland Town community, family, friends and neighbors. I'd also like to thank my predecessor, Tim Hammond. Tim and I have communicated throughout the election and I would like to recognize that he has worked hard for our community and I look forward to working with him on your behalf in the near future. I can ensure our students, teachers, staff and the taxpayers of Rutland Town made a good choice and I intend to work hard, communicate and bring positivity to the board and the school as a whole.
Billy Canfield
Rutland Town
