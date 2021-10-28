The board of trustees of the Castleton Free Library would like to acknowledge the generous help given to our library by the Castleton University Hockey Team under the direction of William Silengo. The team members willingly assisted with the moving of heavy equipment within our library. The board would like to acknowledge this wonderful resource available to our community. The team members are truly an example of the "Castleton Way." We are so grateful for their assistance!
Patricia A. Schroeder
Castleton Free Library
board of trustees clerk
Castleton
