On behalf of the Castleton Community Center members and its board of directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the many individuals and businesses that helped make our 16th annual Castleton Community Center Golf Outing a success. Proceeds from the Golf Outing support our elderly and disabled transportation program.
A special thank you to Major Sponsors: Brown's Auto Salvage, Kinney Pike Insurance, Fair Haven Rotary, Johnson Energy and Hadeka Stone Corp.
The 2020 Hole Sponsors were: American Legion Post 50, Castleton Motors, Castleton Republican Party, Castleton Village Store, Ducharme Funeral Home, Durfee Funeral Home, Fyles Brothers, Heritage Family Credit Union, Brad and Ceil Hunt, Dr. David Hassebroek, Jost Construction, Kinney Drugs, Mahoney Mechanical, McClure Construction, Dr. Jim and Jean Perry, Prunier's Market, R & D Automotive, Rutland Vet Clinic Castleton, VNA & Hospice of the SW Region, Woodard Marine and Dr. James Wright.
Raffle items and cash donations were received from: Bomoseen Golf Club, Brown's Farm Stand, Club Fitness, Fair Haven Inn, Gilmore Home Center, Lake St. Catherine CC, Scott and Toni Lobdell, Precision Auto Body, Price Chopper, Proctor-Pittsford CC and Skene Valley CC.
From all of us at the center and especially those who benefit directly from our van service for seniors and the disabled, we say “Thank you!”
Jo Ann Riley
Castleton
The writer is the executive director of the Castleton Community Seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.