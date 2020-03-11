Community Care Network-Rutland Mental Health Services extends its gratitude to the voters and select boards in all 28 towns in Rutland County who generously approved support of the agency through Town Giving, either with a direct appropriation or as part of the town budget.
During the past year, our programs served more than 3,400 people throughout Rutland County, including more than 1,000 children. From services to help children and families stay together, to emergency mental health crisis supports around the clock, CCN-RMHS is committed to improving the health and well-being of individuals living with mental illness, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders.
Thank you for voting in support of the essential community services provided by CCN-Rutland Mental Health Services. We are grateful for your confidence in the agency, and we are committed to being there whenever you need us.
Dick Courcelle
Chief Executive Officer
Community Care Network-Rutland Mental Health Services
