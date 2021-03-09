I want to take this opportunity to thank all the voters who braved the frigid temperatures on Election Day and especially, those who gave me the opportunity to serve the wonderful Town of Rutland once again. I also want to commend all of those who chose to put their names forward and run to serve our community — each and every one, great people. The business of government is not very glamorous. We sometimes concentrate on the controversial, but most of the hard work is pretty boring and tedious, but very necessary to good government. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the end of COVID-19 so I can once again shake the hands of my fellow townspeople.
Donald Chioffi
Rutland Town
(0) comments
