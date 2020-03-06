I would like to thank the Castleton voters for reelecting me to serve another term on our Select Board. As one of the three incumbents reelected, I sincerely appreciate the trust and confidence you have in our current Board of Selectmen.
Working together with our Town Manager Mike Jones and all our hard-working employees, I am looking forward to the continuing progress our team will be making in the coming year.
Richard A. Combs
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.