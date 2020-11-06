Thank you for your vote of confidence on Nov. 3. Your continued trust in me to represent you in Montpelier is truly humbling. Be assured, I will continue to work with diligence to better our city and promote policies that encourage investments in our local business community and strengthen economic growth. As I have stated in the past, I promise to represent you, the people of Rutland, not a political party, by using common sense and a caring attitude for the betterment of our great city.
As always, I encourage you to call or email lcupoli@leg.state.vt.us with your concerns.
Again, I am honored to represent you and the City of Rutland in Montpelier.
Larry Cupoli
State Representative
Rutland City 5-2
