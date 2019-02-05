To our wonderful community at large: It’s been over nine years since I was hired to run the Rutland Youth Theatre. It has been an amazingly successful ride for all those years of making magic together, and one I have done with love. At this time, however, I have decided to pursue other creative endeavors going forward.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank my A-mazing production teams over the years, my colleagues, fellow thespians young and old, parents, sponsors, business partners, donors, Rutland Recreation Department staff and our wonderful community for their continued support in helping to grow Rutland Youth Theatre to what it is today.
Serving Rutland Youth Theatre as its leader was one of the greatest honors of my life. I am confident that the organization will continue to thrive.
I feel truly blessed and honored that I was able to work with so many incredible talented people. I am grateful to have been given the chance to help grow a place where children can learn and thrive in a safe and creative environment.
Saskia Hagen Groom
Killington
