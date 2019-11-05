Wow. Not wind, nor rain shall keep Halloween trick-or-treaters away from the Bellevue Avenue Haunted House and we are so grateful for it.
This year, 853 children and adults passed through our annual haunted house and despite the decrease in numbers from last year, we were able to raise $600 for the Mentor Connector Activities Fund.
We could never pull off this event without help. Thank you to our volunteers, neighbors, donors, WJJR-TerryJaye, NBC5's Matt Leighton, The Mountain Times, the Rutland Herald, Rutland City DPW, Steve Costello, Mentor Connector staff, mentors, youth and all the visitors who treated our home with respect.
We are blessed and grateful to live, work and play in this community.
Barbara and Gary Spaulding
Rutland
