Thank you to all who took the time to vote in this year’s general election. As you know, it was a record turnout for Vermont with approximately 80% of registered voters participating. Hats off to our town clerks and their election teams for the job they did preparing for this year’s election with the processing of all the mail-in ballots and establishing safety measures at the polls on Nov. 3.
Thanks especially to residents in Bridgewater, Chittenden, Killington and Mendon for your vote, contribution, willingness to host a lawn sign, to give a friendly wave or words of encouragement along the way.
These are unusual times. As the Legislature begins anew in January, I will to do my best to represent the district as a whole and resume sending regular updates on legislative action.
It is an honor to serve as your state representative. Thank you!
Jim Harrison
North Chittenden
State Representative, Rutland-Windsor 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.