This was an unprecedented year for Town Meeting Day. I am thrilled to have been part of it. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I am also very happy to congratulate Jeff Colomb, who has worked for the school for 30 years and very much deserves the honor of winning a seat on the School Board. Congratulations to all of the 2021 election winners. I look forward to watching what this year brings.
Kirsten Hathaway
Rutland Town
