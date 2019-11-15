On behalf of the Homeless Prevention Center, I'd like to thank the many community members who made our Dinner Dance, Auction and 20th Anniversary Celebration on Nov. 2 such a success.
With the help of 15 sponsors, 70 people and businesses that donated auction items, and a fantastic effort by our board, staff and volunteers, we raised a record $20,000 in support of our mission of preventing and ending homelessness in Rutland County. Thank you!
Angus Chaney
Rutland
