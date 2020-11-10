Thank you, Rutland County voters. I'll do my best to live up to your confidence in my service to the county and the state.
To all of the candidates in the race for the Rutland County Senate seats: Thank you for making the campaign, in the time of COVID-19, positive and issues-based.
Congratulations to Sen. Brian Collamore on your re-election and to Senator-elect Josh Terenzini on your win. I look forward to working with you to make Rutland County a welcoming place for anyone to live, work and play.
And to my running mates, Greg Cox and Larry Courcelle, thank you for taking the challenge of campaigning; I share your values and ideas for the future of Rutland County and will carry them to Montpelier.
I hope for a safe, healthy and productive time ahead for our common home.
Cheryl Hooker
Rutland
