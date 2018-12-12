I want to thank the city of Rutland for another great Kids and Family Fun Day.
Thank you to all the volunteers who gave so generously their time, free mittens for cold hands and homemade cookies; to Stewart's on State Street, who always supplies us with hot dogs and rolls every year; to Rutland City Police and Fire departments for coming and making s'more's with the kids; to Rutland Rec for giving their facility and skates; to Ron Pulcer and Linda Macfarlane for their faithfulness every year in providing live music with a cheery Christmas theme. Thank you.
Bringing Rutland together with these fun events always brings a sense of family — I love that. Rutland is full of great people with great hearts, keep up the great work.
The Dream Center of Rutland wishes you all a very merry Christmas and a blessed 2019.
Linda Justin
Middletown Springs
