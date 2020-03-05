As a candidate for the Vermont House, I would like to thank everyone who signed my ballot petition at the polls on voting day in the towns of Clarendon, Wallingford, West Rutland and Proctor. People were unfailingly polite, helpful and willing to express their opinions about statewide issues. Though some folks did not agree with my politics, they did agree with my right to run and signed anyway, which I really appreciate. I'm looking forward to meeting more voters on the road to the November election. Thanks again!
Art Peterson
Clarendon
