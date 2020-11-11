I would like to thank the voters of Rutland District 2 for their support in the election on Nov. 3. Everywhere I went, I found folks to be receptive and polite, even if they didn't always agree with my views. I tried to let voters know how I feel on key issues so they could make an informed decision when casting their ballot.
I have conservative Republican values; that's who I am. The voter deserves to know that. I will do my best to represent the district with honor and integrity for the next two years, and will always vote with these values at the forefront.
I would also like to recognize Dave Potter for his many years of dedicated service as our state representative. He's a great neighbor and a nice guy. I wish him well in his future endeavors.
Again, thanks for your support.
Art Peterson
Clarendon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.