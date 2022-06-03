On behalf of the staff, board of directors and animals at the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS), I’d like to thank the Chittenden Dammers snowmobile club and their many friends and volunteers who worked so hard to make our RCHS property shine, They all did an amazing job planning the various aspects of its new look and the work days were so productive. It’s amazing to see the transformation.
Our thanks, too, to those businesses and individuals who donated supplies, their time and energy, including J.P. Carrara & Sons, Casella, LaValley Building Supply, Pratico’s Landscaping & Fence Co., Mac Equipment and Steel Co. Goodro Lumber, The Home Depot, Al Roberge, Mark Larson, Amy and Aaron Carr, Paul Vazzano and everyone else who was involved. What a team effort.
We are so appreciative of our giving community supporting the work we do for the homeless animals in Rutland County.
Beth Saradarian
RCHS Executive Director
Pittsford
