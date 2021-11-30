The Rutland High School Booster Club would like to thank all of the volunteers, families, staff members, local businesses and other community members who helped us run the state championship football games at Alumni Field on Nov. 13.
Despite cold, wet, freezing weather, our volunteers not only showed up, but came ready and willing to do whatever needed to be done, and with smiles on their faces and laughter in their hearts. It is a tremendous undertaking that can only be accomplished with the time, energy and generosity of an entire community. Everyone worked side by side regardless of political affiliation, local affiliations, religion, race or creed.
We came together as a community for one purpose: the kids and their families. Everyone there was present for the benefit of everyone else. What a heartening demonstration of what the Rutland area community can do when we simply regard ourselves as neighbors and friends and come together to get a job done.
The Boosters cannot possibly list here everyone who came out to help — the list would be too long! But those who contributed time, money, food (or all of the above), we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Natalie Boyle
RHS Booster Club President
North Chittenden
