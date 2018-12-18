To the voters of Castleton, Fair Haven, Hubbardton and West Haven, this letter is long overdue and I apologize. My fall was full, with the death of my mom, the election and the birth of our first grandchild.
I would like to start catching up by thanking everyone who voted for me last month. The result was personally disappointing but for Vermont and the rest of our country, an overwhelming success. The voter turnout nationwide shows that we want to participate in our government and will stand in line for hours to do it.
I want to thank the people who were a part of my campaign, those who signed my petition, contributed financially, put signs on their lawns and those who voted for me. The faith you placed in me by voting is a source of pride that I will never forget.
I would also like to congratulate my two opponents and wish them well representing “west of Birdseye” during the upcoming session.
Once again, thanks for allowing me the chance to run to represent our region of Vermont and more importantly, participating in our democracy, which is still the envy of the world.
Bob Richards
Fair Haven
