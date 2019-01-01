Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) would like to thank the many individuals and organizations throughout our service area who, in recent months, have generously coordinated and contributed to a range of charitable initiatives benefiting the clients of SVCOA.
In November, Rutland Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1122, the Salvation Army of Rutland, Elks Club of Bennington and BROC Community Action of Southwestern Vermont delivered hot, ready-made meals to clients of SVCOA on Thanksgiving. Their kindness and service to our clients and the community as a whole is appreciated tremendously.
Similarly, leading up to the holiday season, a host of impressive community efforts were made to ensure that older Vermonters in our area were cared for during the holidays. WSYB Radio, The Salvation Army of Rutland, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Federated Church of Castleton, Hubbardton Forge, St. Peter Church of Rutland, BAYADA, At Home Senior Care, Second Congregational Church of Bennington, Zion Episcopal Church of Manchester and their various departments, employees, members, friends and families, etc., among others, worked to deliver gifts and holiday cheer to clients of SVCOA. For this we are so thankful.
Additionally, we’d like to thank the hardworking, compassionate volunteers of our own Senior Companion program who have also played an integral role during the holidays in caring for elders in our region.
On behalf of SVCOA management, staff, board of directors and those we serve, thanks to all of these great organizations and individuals, you’re generosity is valued by so many.
Chris Adams
SVCOA Development and Communications Director
Rutland
