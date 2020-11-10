From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you for electing me to be one of your next senators. I am beyond grateful for your trust in me. I am overwhelmed by the support of thousands, and I promise not to let you down. This campaign, and victory, would never have been possible without the unwavering support of my wife, Jessica, and our four children.
As I said time and again during the campaign, I will truly be a senator for everyone. A spirit of collaboration is needed more than ever from elected officials and I pledge to work with everyone who wants to improve our county and state like I do. After all, respect towards others always, even those we may disagree with from time to time, is truly the Vermont way!
I look forward to getting to work on Jan. 6. Thank you, Rutland County.
Joshua C. Terenzini
Rutland Town
