The residents, staff and Board of Trustees of the Gill Odd Fellows Home want to send out a public “Thank you” to LaValley's of Ludlow for their donation of our new fence in our courtyard.
It really needed to be replaced and we called them, hoping they could give us a discount on it, and instead, they donated the entire fence to us. We absolutely appreciate their gift. Ralph and Ed got it painted and installed in time for our scheduled family outside visits to begin. We thank their hard work getting this project accomplished in just a week.
Make sure you tell LaValley's how much we appreciated their gift when you see them!
Theresa Southworth
Ludlow
