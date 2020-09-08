Thank you to the Rutland Recreation Department, Kim Peters and staff.
White’s Pool is one of Rutland City’s finest assets. The city’s Recreation Department worked very hard to provide a safe place for people to recreate. On hot days and cold, rainy days, the pool was open. An additional midday lap swim was even added when requested. It is greatly appreciated. Thank you.
Susan Schreibman
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.