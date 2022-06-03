When Steve Costello talks about Rutland, he often cites how so many generous people always seem to rally around a good cause and how so many folks work together to solve seemingly intractable challenges. What other small community hosts such a surprising multitude of game shows to support those causes, leads the country per capita in Red Cross blood drives, and works together to beautify the landscape, from murals to plantings to sculptures honoring the people in its past?
At the end of June, Steve retires from his distinguished service at CVPS and Green Mountain Power after decades of contributing to, or leading, many of these important causes. He prides himself on convincing other people to “get stuff done,” but no one has been more diligent and dedicated to that mission than Steve.
At GMP, he has shown up to help storm teams in inclement weather, often employing his excellent photography and storytelling skills, honed as a former Herald reporter, to capture work crews and customers during restoration efforts. He has organized and led the GMP call center and personally contacted hundreds of critical care customers during these many storms.
These gifts have also contributed to his passion for preserving wildlife in their natural habitat and raising awareness for conservation needs throughout the state. He has paddled, hiked, run through Rutland in a leprechaun outfit, and sported a Red Cross tattoo to support the cause. He has channeled the often quoted adage to “be that change you want to see in the world.”
There are other impressive Rutland achievements, too numerous to mention, but suffice to observe that Steve Costello, who has served our community so well, with so much passion, will not likely retire from that enduring commitment when he officially retires from GMP on June 30.
Thank you, Steve.
David Wolk
Rutland Town
