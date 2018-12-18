Many, many thanks to Home Depot for presenting the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. The display was beautiful. Santa and Mrs. Claus were overwhelmingly friendly and encouraged those shy youngsters to share what was on their lists. Beautiful job, thank you so much.
Robert Bassalin
Ira
