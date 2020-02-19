Dear Slate Valley Unified Union School District School Board members:
I am writing to thank you for your service. I want to thank you for your countless hours of work, your missed family dinners, children’s performances and sporting events. I want to thank you for your honest conversations, the debates where we agreed to disagree, and the time spent analyzing documents to be ready for a meeting. I want to thank you for touring every school building in our district to understand the unique needs of its students, staff, teachers and infrastructure. I want to thank you for asking hard questions, talking about the things no one wants to talk about, and working to move forward as a unified group. I want to thank you for caring about all of our students in all of our schools, for listening to our administrative team members and understanding the complex issues our students bring to their classrooms each and every day.
Education has changed dramatically in the past 20 years, and I want to thank you for taking the time to learn about the changes, and challenges and how they are affecting our school district. I want to thank you for working hard to make a bold decision that will make our school district viable for the next century and beyond as together we navigate the future of education in Rutland County.
Julie Finnegan
Chairwoman, Slate Valley Unified Union School District Board
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.