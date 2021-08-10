I would like to take this opportunity to thank Symquest for choosing the Gill Odd Fellows Home of Ludlow as one recipient of the $1,000 grants they recently gave to five nonprofits in this area. We are very grateful to have been among such worthy recipients. Providing excellent care to our residents is always our goal. Grants and donations help us along that path more than you know. Thank you again for your gift.
Theresa Southworth
Ludlow
The writer is the Gill Odd Fellows Home administrator.
