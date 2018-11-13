I want to thank the voters of Benson, Orwell, Shoreham and Whiting for electing me to be your representative in Montpelier. I will work for you and try to be your voice in the House on matters that may affect your town. You can reach me at my state email TNorris@leg.state.vt.us.
Terry Norris
Shoreham
