I want to thank the voters of Rutland Town for supporting me once again for re-election to the Vermont State Legislature. It is an honor and a bit humbling to represent the good people of Rutland Town in Montpelier. Each time I enter the General Assembly, I always remember who sent me here and what it means to represent you under the Golden Dome.
In January, I will continue to practice fiscal responsibility when voting on issues that affect your wallets. One of my greatest responsibilities is to help ensure that Vermont is as affordable as possible for everyone.
As we enter the holiday season, let us remember those citizens in our community that are less fortunate than others. Christmas is a time of the “Christ Child.” It is a time of giving. Please help those who struggle each day.
Happy holidays to one and all.
Thomas Terenzini
Town of Rutland State Representative
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.