Thank you. Thank you to whomever found my Visa card payment letter and mailed it.
I had decided to deliver my letter to the post office while on my daily walk. Just before arriving at my destination, I realized it had fallen from my coat pocket! I immediately retraced my steps. The wind was blowing so I looked everywhere — under cars, up alleys, behind bushes — to no avail. I returned home, enlisted my wife and we traveled the route again in the car — still nothing. At times like this it is easy to panic. The letter contained a check, the check has our account number on it, as well as names and address. The last four digits of the Visa account is on the payment stub, as well. Dishonest people could do a lot of damage with that information.
Luckily, there are safeguards built into many of our economic systems. I called our bank and canceled the check. I then called Visa and asked what to do. They said to mail another check so my payment won’t be late. But what about the possibility the check WAS mailed by the finder? Would this create confusion — especially since it had been canceled? No problem, if payment is refused, the second one would cover it and there was no charge for the refused check — especially since I had notified them, and it was now noted in my file. Whew! Still, what if … ?
Several days later, I had my answer. By email, I was notified my payment had been posted, and when I checked my online account, I could see TWO identical postings, one which had been unsuccessful. Yes, someone had found it and put it in the mail!
I have just finished reading “Humankind: A Hopeful History” by Rutger Bregman, where he proposes we humans are inherently good. And so it is. Thanks again!
George Hooker
Rutland
